Man Wanted in Racine Shooting Could Be in Kenosha, Lake County

(Racine, WI) Police in Racine, Wisconsin are looking for a suspect in a shooting, and he could be in this area.

Police say Michael Shawn Boyd Jr. is the suspect in a May 15th shooting, and also has an outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Correction.

An alert issued this week said that Boyd could be hiding in the Kenosha County area, or somewhere in Northern Illinois, possibly Lake County.

He’s described as a 26-year-old black male, about 6’3”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes…and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Racine authorities.