Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

ANTIOCH, IL (WLIP)—A man wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in Lake County.

Harley Menard was taken into custody on March 5th near Antioch.

The outstanding warrant on the 26-year-old was for a parole violation. Menard was held for a short time without bond at the Lake County Jail.

He’s now being housed at Stateville Correctional Center.