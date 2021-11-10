Man Wanted on Wisconsin Warrants, Arrested in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted by Wisconsin authorities has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Anthony Buda was picked up on November 6th in Beach Park. The 33-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. According to court records, Buda was under extended supervision after his release from prison on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine. Buda is currently in the Lake County Jail and being held without bond…he’s due in court this afternoon (Wednesday afternoon).

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-10-21)