Man Who Brutally Beat Elderly Couple Sentenced

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man who brutally beat an elderly couple in their home last October has been sentenced to six decades in prison. 52 year old Daniel Evans admitted to breaking into the home around 2:30 AM, attacking the 84 year old man and his 83 year old wife.

He robbed them, took their cell phones, and left them for dead. Both victims suffered severe injuries after the brutal beating. However the man was able to drive to a fire station for help.

Deputies tracked Evans by pinging the stolen cell phones. Once they were recovered investigators were able to identify Evans through a nearby security camera.

He was arrested after a high speed chase. At yesterday’s hearing, Evans apologized for his crimes. He is currently serving out another prison term.

His 60 year sentence for this conviction will begin in 2025. If Evans survives the term, he will then have to serve 30 years extended supervision.