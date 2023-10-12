Man Who Died After Fleeing Indiana Traffic Stop Was Due in Lake County Court Next Week

(Lake Station, IN) A Round Lake man who died after fleeing from a traffic stop in Indiana, was due in a Lake County courtroom next Wednesday. Court records show that Bryan Flores was facing multiple drug counts, including manufacture and delivery, from multiple arrests, as well as traffic violations. The 20-year-old was killed after crashing his vehicle into the back of a semi on Monday afternoon along Interstate 80/94 in Lake County, Indiana. Police say two “large” duffel bags of marijuana were found in the vehicle after the crash. The situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-12-23)