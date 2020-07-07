Man Who Drowned in Lake Villa Identified

LAKE VILLA, IL (WLIP)—The name of the Lake County man who drowned in unincorporated Lake Villa on Friday has been released.

49 year old Victor Lopez of Round Lake Beach was spending time with friends at the sandbar in Petite Lake when he reportedly went under. Onlookers were able to get him out of the water and attempted C-P-R.

He was transported to the hospital but further life saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Lake County Coroner’s Officer says that preliminary autopsy reports show that Lopez died of drowning. Toxicology results are pending.