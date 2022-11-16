Man Who Killed 3 in Tavern Sentenced to Life in Prison

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man convicted of killing three men and injuring three more in a bar shooting last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

26 year old Rakayo Vinson shot and killed the three men in the Somers House Tavern after an altercation on April 18th last year.

He was found guilty in January after a sometimes contentious trial.

On top of the three life sentences, Vinson was also sentenced to 25 years each for the three people left injured in the incident.

The altercation apparently began after Vinson was bumped in the busy bar around 12:45 AM.

The situation turned into a fist fight, during which his face was injured.

Surveillance video shows him walking out onto the bar’s patio, where he opened fire.