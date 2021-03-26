Man with a gun crashes into a building and passes out

At 3:26 am Friday morning, Kenosha police were called to the 6000 block of 5th Avenue because of a report of a vehicle crashing into someones house. When the police showed up, they witnessed the driver passed out along with a handgun sitting in the center console. The police approached the vehicle carefully because of the gun and managed to wake the guy up.

The man was 25 years of age and was taken into custody by the Kenosha Police. He is from Kenosha and was arrested and charged with OWI 2nd offense, operating with a revoked license, armed while intoxicated, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held at the Kenosha County jail.