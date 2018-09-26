Manhunt Over; Suspects in Custody

BRISTOL, WI—The second suspect in an armed robbery and high speed chase has been arrested.

The Kenosha County Sherriff’s Department reports that the man was arrested after reportedly trying to use the telephone at a local business near where the chase ended.

The Department says that the man in custody is being questioned by investigators. A 19 year old man was arrested earlier in the day riding a bicycle on I-94. Sheriff David Beth said that he’s being held on a warrant from Illinois.

This incident started around 10:15 Tuesday night when two armed men reportedly robbed a gas station on Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant and escaped in an allegedly stolen truck.

They were spotted by Mt Pleasant Police who then pursued them southbound on I-94. Other agencies responded as well.

The Kenosha County Sherriff’s deployed spike strips on the highway to disable the vehicle. The truck exited the highway on County Highway C, and the chase finally ended on Highway C and MB after a collision between the truck and a police squad.

The two suspects escaped and a manhunt ensued. Both suspects were in custody by 1 PM.

KSD says that while they believe that both suspects are in custody, the public should remain vigilant for anything suspicious.