Man’s Death Under Investigation at Kenosha County Motel

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are investigating a death in the town of Paris.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Bristol Motel on 200th Avenue around 6 PM.

Initial reports indicated that a Kenosha County man died at the hotel and may have been stabbed.

The manner of death has not been confirmed though, although the Kenosha News reports that it’s not thought to be a “natural” death.

The investigation remains active and no suspects are in custody.

The dead man’s identity has not been released.