Marijuana Business Could Be Coming to Waukegan, TIF District Discussed for Casino

(Waukegan, IL) The city of Waukegan could soon house their first recreational marijuana business. The City Council voted 8-1 to approve a permit for the business known as Goddess Growers.

If approved by the state, the business would be located on Greenwood Avenue near Bowen Park. The City Council has also recently discussed creating a taxing district around a possible future casino.

The state is currently trying to finalize a license for one of three submitted proposals to run the gaming establishment.

Alderman and Mayor Sam Cunningham have pledged not to give public money generated by that taxing district, to the casino.