Mark Jensen in Court For Bond Hearing Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man at the center of one the most publicized murder trials in Kenosha history will again be in court today.

Mark Jensen was previously convicted in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife Julie based on a letter she wrote before her death accusing him of the crime.

The letter has since been ruled out as evidence, the guilty verdict overturned, and yet another new trial has been ordered.

A new judge has been assigned to the case and today Jensen’s defense will argue that his one point two million dollar bond should be lowered to 300-thousand dollars.

A previous order for a new trial was never fulfilled and Jensen has fought the case on several fronts besides the admissibility of the letter.

The media attention surrounding the case led to a change of venue for the original trial.