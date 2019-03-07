Maryland Man Charged With Child Sex Exploitation in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, WI–A Maryland man is charged with child sexual exploitation in Kenosha County. 21 year old David Schuman of Baltimore also faces charges of exposing a child to harmful material among other offenses.

Schuman allegedly got involved in an online relationship with an underage Twin Lakes teen who is charged with trying to kill her father. The 14 year old was arrested after allegedly stabbing her father in the face on January 13th.

She reportedly wrote in her diary that she was in a relationship with a man she met online. She also allegedly wrote about him directing her to kill her father.

The January incident happened after the girl’s parents found out and then confronted her about it. Schuman is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond.