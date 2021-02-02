Mask Repeal Meant As Message For the Governor

The Wisconsin State Assembly has paused a measure that would repeal Gov Tony Evers’ mask mandate meant to fight the spread of Covid-19. But the motives of the legislature to repeal the mandate seems less about the pandemic and more about Republicans sending the Democratic governor a message. State Rep. Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that they want Evers to work with them on the state’s pandemic plan.

Kerkman says that a meeting needs to happen soon and be about more than masks.

The mask repeal is on hold until language can be added that keeps the state in a health emergency but doesn’t require masks. That means that state will remain eligible for millions of dollars in federal aid.