Mask Requirement Not Under Consideration in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As communities around Wisconsin mandate masks while in public it doesn’t appear that Kenosha-or Wisconsin-will be doing so soon.

The Wisconsin Counties Association says they are trying to develop an ordinance that could be passed locally and stand up to court scrutiny.

The Kenosha County Office of Corporation Counsel said in a release Thursday that barring legislative action on the county or municipal levels, there remains no mechanism in place to enforce a mask order.

The Dane County Board and the Milwaukee City Council approved similar measures recently but Kenosha County does not presently have an active effort to do so.