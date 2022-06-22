Massey Found Guilty of Shooting, Wounding Police Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man charged with shooting and wounding a police officer in 2020 has been found guilty.

Jonathan Massey was found guilty of 1st degree attempted homicide and other charges after a trial that lasted more than a week.

The shooting happened as Officer Justin Pruett was investigating a series of car break-ins in the early morning hours of August 8th 2020 near 50th Street and 13th Avenue.

Pruett was wounded in the abdomen and needed emergency surgery to survive.

Massey will be sentenced in August and faces several decades in prison.