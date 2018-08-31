Matthews Recevies Max Sentence

KENOSHA, WI—The former Kenosha woman convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite Donna Matthews’ contention that he killed Michael Gayan in self defense, she received the maximum sentence. Matthews will not be eligible for release.

Her brother who was her accomplice in the murder will also be sentenced soon. He cooperated with prosecutors and testified at Matthews’ trial. Derrick Matthews will be back in court in September.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PODCAST: Carthage Football Coach Dustin Haas Ready For The Season Water-weary Wisconsin braces for weekend thunderstoms WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/31/18 New Carthage Coach Ready for Action Foxconn Walls Put in Place 11 Year old Girl Assaulted Near School
Comments