Matthews Recevies Max Sentence

KENOSHA, WI—The former Kenosha woman convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite Donna Matthews’ contention that he killed Michael Gayan in self defense, she received the maximum sentence. Matthews will not be eligible for release.

Her brother who was her accomplice in the murder will also be sentenced soon. He cooperated with prosecutors and testified at Matthews’ trial. Derrick Matthews will be back in court in September.