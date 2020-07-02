Mayor Antaramian: More Details on Uptown’s Future By End of 2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha officials hope to announce plans for the former Chrysler Engine Plant site later this year.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that those plans are in development but he hopes that more details will be made public by the end of 2020.

The former last outpost of auto manufacturing in the city has been vacant ever since the demolition of the shuttered engine plant.

Mayor Antaramian says that he sees the area as part of the city’s uptown and the first phase of the neighborhood’s revitalization.