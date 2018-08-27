Mayor Antaramian to Run Again in 2020

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha’s mayor will be seeking his second straight term in office. John Antaramian told the Kenosha News that he will run again in 2020 “as long as the people will have me.”

Antaramian served four terms as Kenosha’s mayor running and winning for the first time in 1992. He decided not to run for reelection in 2008 when Keith Bosman replaced him.

Antaramian returned to the Mayor’s office in 2016 after Bosman retired. Antaramian also served in the State Assembly for a decade starting in the early 1980’s.