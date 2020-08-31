Mayor Asks State for $30 Million to Rebuild Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has asked the state for 30-million dollars in funding to help rebuild the city. The mayor made the request of Governor Tony Evers to repair the damage done in last week’s riots.

According to a press release, the city plans to use the money to help cover property damage, revitalizing housing and businesses, initiatives to encourage new businesses, and for costs incurred by the city during the violence.

Mayor Antaramian has had conversations with the governor’s office, business leaders, community advocates, clergy and residents on the community’s needs. Those conversations are expected to continue in the coming weeks.