Mayor Bogdala Says Recent Improvements Prevented Major Flooding

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala discussed recent heavy rains that overwhelmed the city’s water system, leading to the discharge of excess water into Lake Michigan.

The mayor told the WLIP Morning show that the city’s wastewater plant, capable of handling 22 million gallons daily, faced over 200 million gallons during a recent storm.

This resulted in temporary swimming bans off of several of the city’s beaches-although the beaches themselves remain open.

Despite these challenges, the mayor praised the city’s water utility employees for their efforts and highlighted the success of recent storm water projects.

These projects have significantly reduced flooding in homes and businesses.

Listen to the full interview with Mayor Bogdala: