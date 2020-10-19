Mayor Fills Two City Positions

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has filled two top positions at city hall. Timothy Casey, who currently serves as Director of Economic Development for the Waukesha County Center for Growth, has been appointed to Director of City Development. Matt Krauter has been appointed City Clerk-Treasurer. Krauter has 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently working for Blackhawk Community Credit Union. The City Council is expected to confirm both appointments at its meeting tonight.