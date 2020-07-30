Mayor Optimistic About Projects Despite Pandemic

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that he’s optimistic about several projects despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that demolition of the buildings on the proposed site of Kenosha’s new Municipal Building will happen by the end of year. That would clear the way for construction to begin next year.

The mayor has previously said he hopes to have plans for other projects-like the former Chrysler Engine Plant site-by the end of the year.