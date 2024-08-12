Mayor Pledges Transparency After Sewage Backup Leaves Basements Damaged

Kenosha officials are addressing sewer backups that impacted 21 homeowners more than a week ago.

Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala told the WLIP Morning Show that he and his staff are working with public works and investigation teams to identify the cause and prevent future issues.

The mayor says that while the usage of flushable wipes and other materials could have played a key role in the backups, workers sent cameras throughout the system to make sure there were no additional factors or damage that contributed to the problem.

He pledged transparency and a report with any findings from the investigation will be released.

City residents affected by the backup are encouraged to fill out a claims form from the city if they have not already done so.