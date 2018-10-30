Mayor Promotes Referendum For More Police; Firefighters

KENOSHA, WI–Election Day is one week from today and besides the races for Governor and Senate there will be several referendum questions on the ballot. Kenoshans will be asked to approve $900,000 to hire five additional police officers and two more firefighters next year.

Under the proposed the city’s tax levy will increase by 1.73%. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said that it’s his “hope that citizens will support the City’s efforts to keep Kenosha a safe place to live, work and visit.” The mayor points out that the city’s continued growth and development will require additional staffing and response units.

Ballots around the state, including Kenosha and Racine, will ask voters if medicinal marijuana should be legalized and if the so called “Dark Stores” property tax loophole should be closed. If you want to see what’s on your ballot visit my vote dot w-i dot gov.