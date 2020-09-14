Mayor To Unveil Rebuilding Plan

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will reveal his plan for rebuilding Kenosha. Antaramian will be joined by Kenosha’s Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks and Pastor Peeples from Turning Point Life Church.

The big reveal will happen at a press conference at the Civil War Museum at noon.

That comes as members of Jacob Blake’s family were among about 100 protesters at a rally in Milwaukee. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer last month and is paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting sparked days of protest and unrest in Kenosha. Blake’s uncle, Justin, called for the arrest of the Kenosha police officer who shot his nephew.