Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mayor says multiple people were shot at mall Friday but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says in a statement that a suspect remains at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots.

WISN reported that at least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

The station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltering in stores inside.