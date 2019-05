KENOSHA, WI—Unofficial election results show that Democrat Tip McGuire defeated Republican Mark Stalker in the special election for the 64th Wisconsin’s Assembly District to replace Peter Barca.

In Kenosha County, which has most of the Assembly District, McGuire had 3,462 votes to Stalker’s 2,190.

McGuire won the Racine County Wards by 58 votes.