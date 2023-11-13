McHenry County Judge Dies Monday in After Apparent Cardiac Issue

(Woodstock, IL) A longtime McHenry County Judge died after falling ill early Monday. Paramedics were called to the Woodstock chamber of Judge Micheal Coppedge around 8:30. The judge was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead of a likely cardiac arrest around 10 o’clock. Coppegdge was first on the bench in 2015 after years as a Crystal Lake area lawyer. He was 61 years of age.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-13-23)