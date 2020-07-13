McHenry Man Arrested for Battering Two Near Antioch

(Antioch, IL) A McHenry man is facing several charges, after allegedly battering two young people near Antioch.

Russell Brengman is accused of forcing his way into a home on June 10th, and striking a 20-year-old male with a machete and butt end of a rifle. He’s also accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl with the rifle.

Brengman fled before police arrived, but was picked up nearby without incident.

The 52-year-old now faces charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s due back in court on Thursday.