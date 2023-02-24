Meadows Appointed Back to Seat Following Election Issue

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board member that was to lose his seat in April will remain on the board.

The school board voted 6-1 to appoint Eric Meadows back to his seat once it’s officially vacated April 24th.

The lone no vote was from Board President Yolanda Adams.

The other members voiced sympathy for Meadows’ position.

Todd Price said the matter was merely procedural and not political.

Rebecca Stevens says that the will of the voters who elected Meadows should be respected.

Mary Modder called Mr. Meadows a friend.

Mr Meadows’ new term is only for a year and as it stands now he would have to run for reelection for a two year term-next year.

Watch the full meeting here: