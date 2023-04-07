Meadows Files Suit Against KUSD

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board member whose seat was vacated earlier this year before he was reappointed to it has filed a lawsuit against the district.

Eric Meadows filed the suit Thursday.

He alleges that the district’s action in vacating the seat was improper and illegal.

Meadows was elected to the board in April 2022 to a three year term.

However it was discovered that as the third most vote getter in the election, his term should have only been for a single year to finish out a term not completed by former board member Dan Wade.

After the Wisconsin Elections Commission advised the district to vacate the seat at the end of Wade’s original term, Meadows was reappointed for another year.

If a court does not intervene the seat would come up for reelection on its regular rotation in 2024.

Meadows’ suit seeks a court order making the district allow him his full term which would expire in 2025.