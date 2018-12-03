Medicaid expansion is early flashpoint for Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The battle over whether Wisconsin should accept federal money to expand Medicaid coverage for about 75,000 more poor people is shaping up as an early flashpoint for Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

Evers is pledging to take his case for expansion to voters across the state.

He also plans to write into his first budget the roughly $180 million a year that the expansion would bring. That would force Republicans to find ways to replace it or cut an equal amount.

Exit polls showed health care was the top issue for voters who elected Evers over Gov. Scott Walker, who has long opposed taking the federal money.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin director Robert Kraig says it’s bad politics right now for anyone opposing expansion.