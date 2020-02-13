Medline To Test Equipment Designed to Reduce EtO Emissions

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News reporting.

WAUKEGAN, IL—Medline has installed new equipment, designed to reduce ethylene oxide emissions, and renew their sterilization processes.

The Waukegan company stopped sterilizing medical equipment back in mid-December, because the new equipment had not been fully installed.

For the company to begin operating once again, the new equipment must be tested, and given approval from the Illinois EPA…a process that could take several weeks.

Ethylene oxide is considered a potential cancer causing chemical.