Men Arrested; Charged With Retail Theft At Pleasant Prairie Outlets

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people from Chicago were arrested for alleged retail theft in Kenosha County.

The men were arrested Saturday-a day after they allegedly store thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Premium Outlets.

The suspects returned the next day, were spotted, and arrested.

Between the two days the men allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Nike Store.

Charges are pending in the case.