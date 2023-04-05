Men Charged With Vandalizing Woman’s License in Court

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two men accused of defiling a woman’s driver’s license at a local car dealership were in court Tuesday.

26 year old Bryan Slaven and 26 year old Zachary Brugioni are charged with criminal damage to property, theft and disorderly conduct in the February 9th incident.

The woman alerted police after she was told her license was in a viral social media video allegedly showing the men bending the license multiple times before it’s placed on the back of a pickup truck.

One of the suspects then urinated on it.

The dealership was indicated on the video as well.

The men were both given $1,000 signature bonds and are due back court in June.