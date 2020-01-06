Mettawa Burglary Suspects Arrested After K-9 Track

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Mettawa, IL) Three people have been arrested after they allegedly burglarized a Mettawa business.

The trio was said to force entry into the Costco store just before 2:30 on Saturday morning, and stealing jewelry.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials set up a perimeter, and called in Gurnee Police officer Dan Ruth and K-9 Bear…who tracked the alleged burglars to a concrete wall near I-94.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Page of Waukegan, 37-year-old Cortez Morrow of Chicago and 26-year-old Clarence Blanchard of Chicago.

All three face charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.