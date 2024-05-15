Michael Bell Ally Challenges Dismissal Of Grievance Against Kenosha District Attorney

Madison, WI (WLIP)–A retired Kenosha police officer, Russell Beckman, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) over its dismissal of a grievance related to the 2004 police killing of Michael Bell Jr.

The lawsuit, submitted in Madison, alleges that the OLR’s rules grant excessive discretion in dismissing grievances, violating First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Beckman, an ally of Michael Bell Sr, is not seeking a reversal of the grievance dismissal against Kenosha County DA Michael Graveley but aims to change OLR’s grievance handling procedures.

The Wisconsin Examiner reports that both OLR and Graveley declined to comment on the ongoing case.