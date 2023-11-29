Microsoft Purchases More Land for Data Centers in Racine County

(Mount Pleasant, WI) The Racine County Board has signed off on a plan for the expansion of Microsoft’s plan to build data centers in the area. The company had already purchased over 300 acres of land back in May in Mount Pleasant, and construction has begun there. Microsoft then wanted to buy another 1-thousand acres at the Foxconn site. That was approved by the Racine County Board in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, after Mount Pleasant signed off the day before.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-29-23)