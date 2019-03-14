Miller Park Tax May Expire Next Year

MILWAUKEE, WI–The days for the Miller Park tax seems to be running out. The 20 year old levy which funded the new Milwaukee Brewers ballpark will expire in about a year. That’s according to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District which met Wednesday.

The Racine Journal Times reports that the tax will accrue enough funds by the end of this year or early next year and therefore the 0.1 percent sales tax will end. The tax is in effect in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, and Racine Counties. The tax was not levied in Kenosha County.

Last year, Racine County contributed nearly 3 million dollars from the tax. Secretary of the Treasury-designee Peter Barca will make the final decision as to ending the tax. It’s possible the tax may stay in place indefinitely.