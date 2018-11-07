Milwaukee: Absentee ballot handling was routine

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)—The city of Milwaukee says its handling of absentee ballots on election night was routine, even as Gov. Scott Walker has raised questions about their possible effect on the governor’s race.

The city says it reconstructed about 2,000 ballots due to damage or other errors. It says the process is routine and witnessed by representatives of both political parties, election workers and the public.

Walker’s campaign has pointed to the damaged ballots as one of the reasons why he has not conceded to Democrat Tony Evers. Evers defeated Walker by about 31,000 votes, based on unofficial results. That’s close to the margin for a recount.

Milwaukee’s Election Commission says in a statement Wednesday that the process of reconstructing a ballot is “entirely transparent, dictated by state law and was followed by the City of Milwaukee.”

Examples of problems that would lead to reconstruction include voter error, such as marking X’s on ballots or using pencil, and damage that can occur during the mail processing.

The city counted about 47,000 absentee ballots.