Milwaukee finalist for 2024 GOP convention

Two years after hosting the Democrats in a downsized pandemic convention, Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee and Nashville will be making their final pitches to the Republican National Committee site selection committee next week in Washington, D.C.

A decision is expected to be made by August.

The convention likely to be held in either July or August of 2024.

The convention could draw up to 45,000 visitors and provide a $200 million financial boost to the city.