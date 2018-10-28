Milwaukee group hopes to encourage black community to vote

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There are widespread efforts in Milwaukee to encourage the black community to vote in the upcoming November midterm election.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Souls to the Polls is a group that recruits canvassers at churches. The canvassers are trained and go door-to-door with pamphlets with information on voting.

Wisconsin saw its lowest voter turnout in the 2016 election for any presidential race in the past 16 years. Predominantly black neighborhoods in Milwaukee had some of the largest voting declines.

Anita Johnson leads canvassing efforts for Souls to the Polls. She says the state’s voter ID requirement was one of the factors that led to the low turnout. The 2016 election was the first time the ID requirement was in place, which Johnson says caused confusion.