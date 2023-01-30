Milwaukee Man Accused of Causing Fatal Beach Park Crash

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man in connection with a fatal crash in Beach Park last year. The original incident took place on October 16th when a Cadillac being driven by Jeffrey Sprewell crossed the center line of Green Bay Road and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. That woman suffered non-life threatening injuries…but a passenger in the Cadillac, identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. An extensive investigation concluded that Sprewell was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The 68-year-old now faces two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of reckless homicide. He’s currently being held in Wisconsin on an unrelated case…but will be transferred to Lake County upon conclusion of that matter.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-30-23)