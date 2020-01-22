Milwaukee Man Charged With OWI In Hit and Run

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

SOMERS, WI—A Milwaukee man faces his fifth OWI after a hit and run chase on Sunday. 51 year old Brian Backhaus faces a slew of charges in the incident that began just before 10 AM near the 65-hundred block of Highway E.

A woman called authorities after being struck by a van. Officers spotted the van which took off east and ran the red light at Green Bay Road and E striking a second vehicle. Reports state that the van was going in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Once the van reached Sheridan Road, the driver lost control and the van flipped ending up on its roof. Backhaus suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Along with crash charges he also faces drug possession charges.