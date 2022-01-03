Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases. KUSD to meet tonight.

With the Kenosha Unified School Board holding a special meeting tonight as Covid cases continue to spread, we learn today that Wisconsin’s largest school district will transition to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee public schools were scheduled to resume in-person learning Tuesday, but because of an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, the emergency safety measure is being implemented.

The district says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10th.

Students and staff who want to be tested for COVID-19 can do so on Monday, Jan. 3rd at six MPS locations.

More than 75,000 students attend MPS schools.