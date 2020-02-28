Milwaukee Shooting Update

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Neighbors of a Milwaukee electrician who fatally shot five people at one of the nation’s largest breweries before killing himself say he enjoyed building guns. Police said Thursday that 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill was the gunman in Wednesday’s shooting. He was a 15-year employee at the Molson Coors brewery complex. Ferrill’s 82-year-old neighbor Erna Roenspies says he often talked about how he enjoyed assembling guns from parts he ordered through the mail. She also says he was a gentleman and she considered him like her son.

The five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a grandfather. Authorities say the five men were killed Wednesday at Molson Coors Brewing Co. by a co-worker who then turned the gun on himself. Molson Coors chief executive officer Gavin Hattersley says employees are grieving for the five who were lost, saying they were part of the fabric of the company and they will be missed. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Wisconsin’s latest mass shooting appears to be doing little to budge Republicans in the politically polarized state who expanded access to guns over the past decade. Milwaukee police say a 51-year-old employee of Molson Coors Brewing Co. opened fire on his co-workers Wednesday, killing five before he turned the gun on himself. One of the loudest advocates for enacting gun safety measures in Wisconsin is Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that he’s pessimistic the latest shooting will cause Republicans to reconsider their position against