Minor Hit With Adult Charges in Lake County Vehicle Incident

(Winthrop Harbor, IL) A Winthrop Harbor juvenile is facing adult charges, stemming from an incident earlier this year. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Liliana Wagner allegedly gunned her vehicle at a 19-year-old Waukegan man back on March 20th…that man jumped onto the hood of the car, and was clinging to it until he fell off and was run over. Wagner was arrested after her vehicle was disabled near Rosemont. After an investigation, charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing to elude were approved, and the 17-year-old surrendered this week. Wagner was being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-5-23)