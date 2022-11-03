Misdemeanor Charge Dropped, Felony Charges Filed in Waukegan Teacher/Student Fight

(Waukegan, IL) Felony charges have been added against a former Waukegan substitute teacher, accused of fighting a 14-year-old student. Lamont Bankston was originally facing a single misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the October 25th incident at the Jack Benny Middle School. Court records show that five felony counts of aggravated battery were added to the 49-year-old’s indictment on Wednesday, and the misdemeanor was dropped. Bankston isn’t due in court on those felony charges until January…though that could change as a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The 14-year-old victim reportedly suffered facial injuries and a broken finger from the scuffle.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-3-22)