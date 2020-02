Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Miss Kenosha 2020 was crowned this weekend. 17 year old Alex Daher of St Joseph Catholic Academy was awarded the title at her school’s Auditorium Saturday as a near capacity crowd looked on.

For the talent portion of the program she sang a selection from Phantom of the Opera and won top talent on the night.

She will now compete in the Miss Wisconsin Pageant in Oshkosh in June.